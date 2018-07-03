Evangeline Lilly Teases Working With ‘Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson On ‘Avengers 4’

Evangeline Lilly is making her superhero debut in next month’s Ant-Man and The Wasp, but she’s already worked alongside another hero in Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

Lilly will be reprising her role as Hope Van Dyne in the Marvel sequel, but this time around she gets to join in on the superpowered action as The Wasp. Fans will also get to see her in the heavily anticipated Avengers 4, as she will be one of the heroes left to try and set things right alongside Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. Both compared notes a bit about bringing these amazing female heroes to the screen.

“You know what I was working, when I was working on Avengers I got to know Brie Larson pretty well, or as much as you can on a film, and her and I talked about it,” Lilly said. “And of course she’s going to be the next titled female superhero, she’s going to be Captain Marvel, and I’m sure this will be the beginning of many many more titled Marvel films. Black Widow. Scarlet Witch. I mean I don’t know who’s next or who’s going to get a film, but it’s not, it’s just the beginning.”

That’s music to many fan’s ears, as the film lineup of superhero films could use more balance in regards to female and male-led films. We’ve been waiting awhile for Black Widow to get a film, and it seems like that finally might be happening, and hopefully, a Captain Marvel sequel and maybe even a Wasp or Scarlet Witch movie won’t be too far behind.

