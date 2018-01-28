Watch Every Marvel Studios Intro In One Place

Some of the most iconic production logo sequences have had the benefit of history, being around for decades in some of the most iconic films and franchises in cinematic history.

That’s partly why it’s pretty amazing that Marvel Studios‘ own production logo has become a staple in only a fraction of the time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One YouTube user has edited every single Marvel Studios production logo from all of their movies into a single video, chronicling the company’s growth as they’ve accommodated more franchises into their calendar of releases. Watch the video above to see just how far the design has come over the last 10 years.

As the amount of MCU characters have expanded, there’s no telling if they’ll tweak it yet again for the upcoming releases. We’ll find out when Black Panther premieres in a few weeks, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they do something special for Avengers: Infinity War.

Ever since Thor: The Dark World, many of the Marvel Studios releases have been accompanied by the trademark fanfare, composed by Brian Tyler. That short composition has since gone on to be just as iconic as the opening, a staple of Marvel movies and easily distinguishable. If it stands the test of time, it could be alongside other recognizable fanfares such as the 20th Century Fox or Walt Disney Studios tracks.

Marvel Studios has experiences unprecedented growth in its relatively short existence, with president Kevin Feige steering the ship into new levels of success with each and every new film. As the anticipation mounts for Avengers: Infinity War, which could be among the biggest films the studio has ever released, it seems like Marvel is poised to see continued success for years to come.

The next film on the docket, Black Panther, is already breaking records for advanced ticket sales and is estimated to make over $100 million for its opening weekend. At this point, it’s easy to forget about Marvel’s humble beginnings.

But then there are videos such as this to remind us how far they’ve come.

Black Panther premieres in theaters on February 16th.