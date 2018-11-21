Exclusive First Look: Diamond Select Toys’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Ebony Maw Diorama

If you pre-ordered your Corvus Glaive PVC Diorama from Diamond Select Toys last month, you will likely be happy to learn that his “brother,” Ebony Maw, is also getting one.

Prepare to build the whole Black Order diorama in small scale!

…Oh, and while we called Corvus the creepiest member of the family last time around, we are doubting it now. All these guys are kind of creepy.

You will likely remember Ebony maw as the “shhh” guy who spent a good chunk of the movie torturing Doctor Strange in the hopes of security the Time Stone for Thanos.

Even though Infinity War introduced the Black Order to a whole new legion of fans, a few had their gripes about how little the team factored into the film. But according to Russo, there was ultimately a good reason for those changes.

"I think people have been waiting 10 years to have the Marvel heroes together in a 2-and-a-half hour film," Russo explained back in May. "So if I started to go into the history of them — that's a whole other movie all together. I felt like they did their jobs in the film. And the audience got enough of them in the film — as much as they needed them in the film. As much as I like those characters, and as much as I like the comic books, I feel that if I started delving into their backstory it would become unwatchable. [There are] only so many characters you can keep in your head."

“The Black Order, in particular, we worked hard to adjust them to the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Russo later explained in the commentary track. “In the [Jonathan] Hickman run, I thought the characters were too powerful. And nobody wants the sub-villain to outshine the villain. And we adjusted their power sets so that they lined up in a way that was more interesting with our heroes. Which is why Maw’s a ‘wizard.’”

You can find details on pre-ordering the diorama in the new issue of Previews.

the official product description below.

Marvel Movie Gallery Ebony Maw PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! The Black Order is here! Joining his fellow acolyte of Thanos, Corvus Glaive, the sadistic telekinetic Ebony Maw is the next Marvel Gallery PVC Diorama! Holding up a finger to hush any who would defy the will of Thanos, Ebony Maw stands approximately 10″ tall atop a diorama base and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Sculpted by Cortes Studios.

Summer 2019 SRP: $45.00