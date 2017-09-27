Exclusive: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Brings The “Hang Like Spidey” Photo Opp to New York Comic Con

This time next week, Sony Pictures Entertainment Home Entertainment will give fans at New York Comic Con the opportunity to get their photo taken hanging out (and hanging off) sets and props from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Sony is bringing the the “Hang Like Spidey” Experience to New York Comic Con celebrating the home entertainment release of Spider-Man: Homecoming! This isn’t your typical photo opp; this is a once in a lifetime superhero adventure!

Fans can participate on October 5-8, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sony booth, #CP102, at New York Comic Con.

Here’s how Sony describes it:

Climb in through the fire escape and be transported into Peter Parker’s bedroom. Crawl on the ceiling and scale the walls just like Spider-Man and then get up close and personal with real props from the Spider-Man: Homecoming set.

The fun doesn’t stop there as the Spider-Man: Homecoming VR experience is available for fans to suit up, learn about the new Stark Industries web shooters and race to beat Vulture.

Get your exclusive NYCC Spider-Man: Homecoming bundle! Pre-order the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray or DVD at the booth and take home a limited edition Hero Complex poster.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is available digitally now; the Blu-ray comes out on October 17.