Marvel Announces New ‘Exiles’ Series

The Exiles are making a comeback in the Marvel Universe.

Writer Saladin Ahmed (Black Bolt) teams with artist Javier Rodriguez (Spider-Woman) on Exiles. They’re joined by inker Alvaro Lopez, colorist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Joe Caramagna.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Unseen assembles this new team of Exiles. He was once Nick Fury. Now he can only watch the Earth from its moon. When a new threat emerges, the Unseen must act. He turns to Blink, the leader of the original Exiles. She’s joined by Khan, Iron Lad, Wolvie, and a mysterious, unnamed final teammate. Together they’ll take on the Exiles’ most sinister enemy yet.

“Exiles is a two-fisted, big-hearted wild ride of a book about a diverse team of alternate universe Marvel heroes banding together to stop a dire threat to the multiverse. Sort of What if? meets classic X-Men,” Ahmed said in a statement. “Grizzled old Kamala Khan! Disgustingly cute cartoon Wolverine! It’s a dream of a book to be working on for a Marvel fanboy such as myself, full of deep-cut guest stars and mind-blowing Easter eggs. But it’s also new-reader friendly — a self-contained story of a group of misfits coming together, learning to trust each other, and, if they’re lucky, saving the !@$# universe.”

Exiles #1 goes on sale in April.

EXILES #1

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant Cover MIKE MCKONE

On-Sale 4/11/18