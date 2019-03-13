Facebook Has Been Down So Long That Thanos Is Being Blamed Again

The social media world has fallen into some pretty dire straights on Wednesday, and some Marvel fans are having a pretty amusing outlook on things.

A plethora of social media sites, including Facebook and Instagram, have been down since early Wednesday. While Facebook has confirmed that the outage is not due to a DDoS attack, some have placed the blame in a completely different place — on Thanos, the villain of last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is far from the first time that Thanos has been blamed for a sort of digital outage, with quite a few fans pinning YouTube briefly going down last October on the Mad Titan. But seeing as the villain was able to wipe out half the universe in a single snap, this sort of reckoning in the social media world hasn’t seemed out of his reach. Scroll on to check out some of the tweets blaming Thanos for Facebook and Instagram’s outages.

No Social Media Platform Is Safe

I think the Thanos snap caused Instagram and Facebook to stop working, what is Thanos gonna snap next?#instagramdown #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/3NZ3vlqbxO — Jonathan (@Jonatha08077969) March 13, 2019

Seems Likely

Oops

#instagramdown#facebookdown

If there will never Facebook and Instagram again in world again,

It will work like thanos snap pic.twitter.com/w8kCQjABJG — er_okesh (@ErOkesh) March 13, 2019

Destiny Has Arrived

Oh No

The people who were taking care of the servers were vanished in Thanos’s snap and now i can’t run on its own so good luck on that — Yash Raj Sharma (@maymay_raj) March 13, 2019

A New Ad Campaign

Watch Out

Facebook and Instagram are down at the same time!! Thanos has come and the world is ending! — Liv Schultz (@LivasaurasRex) March 13, 2019

So Many Puns

Maybe?