Facebook Has Been Down So Long That Thanos Is Being Blamed Again

The social media world has fallen into some pretty dire straights on Wednesday, and some Marvel […]

The social media world has fallen into some pretty dire straights on Wednesday, and some Marvel fans are having a pretty amusing outlook on things.

A plethora of social media sites, including Facebook and Instagram, have been down since early Wednesday. While Facebook has confirmed that the outage is not due to a DDoS attack, some have placed the blame in a completely different place — on Thanos, the villain of last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

This is far from the first time that Thanos has been blamed for a sort of digital outage, with quite a few fans pinning YouTube briefly going down last October on the Mad Titan. But seeing as the villain was able to wipe out half the universe in a single snap, this sort of reckoning in the social media world hasn’t seemed out of his reach. Scroll on to check out some of the tweets blaming Thanos for Facebook and Instagram’s outages.

