Falcon and the Winter Soldier Head Writer Breaks Down Origin of Bank Scene

The Falcon and the Winter Solider recently came to an end after six episodes, but the show's cast and crew have been extremely open about sharing behind-the-scenes content. Not only did we learn a lot from Marvel Studios: Assembled, but some folks involved with the series have been making some podcast appearances. Director Kari Skogland joined ComicBook.com's Marvel podcast, Phase Zero, which you can check out here. This week, head writer Malcolm Spellman made his own podcast appearance on Fatman Beyond, the show starring Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin. During the conversation, Spellman opened up about the first episode's bank scene and what led to Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) family storyline.

"That storyline was in the pitch - the bank scene probably was not because I couldn't be that specific at the moment, but I knew their family business... I had done some research on Black fishermen in Louisiana and I knew that their family was struggling because of what these banks were doing, driving people out of business," Spellman explained.

"It is funny because that scene hit on two different levels," he added. "On one level, it was Sam was Black before he's the Falcon and he can’t get a loan. But then the [other] level - one of the things that pulled in so many execs at Marvel is like, 'Wait a minute, this is a huge deal, if we’re gonna start talking about how superheroes make a living'... Like the volume of notes that came in just on that, and the amount of meetings on like, 'Well how do they?' It seems hella simple to say he has military contracts but anyone who writes [knows], we got all kinds of convoluted sh*t before you get down to something that simple. That sh*t was a trip, that really touched something for fans that surprised me. Whether they knew it or not, they’d been waiting to have that discussion."

Spellman will soon be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to write Captain America 4 alongside Dalan Musson. There are already rumors that Chris Evans could return as Steve Rogers, but it's safe to assume Mackie will be taking on the role of Cap in the MCU for the foreseeable future.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

