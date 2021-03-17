Falcon and the Winter Soldier Reveals New Image of US Agent

✖

US Agent gets a brand new look in some new images from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Fans are already salivating at the prospect of more MCU goodness on Disney+ and USA Today dropped some new stills from the series. In this particular instance, we see John Walker sitting down in his uniform looking kind of shocked. It’s clear that the character will be appearing in the series, but it remains to be seen how comic-accurate this version of US Agent will be on-screen. With all the talk of patriotism as a central theme for the series, a lot of fans are wondering what Marvel Studios is going to do with the character. Sam Wilson had Captain America’s shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but Walker had the weapon in some of the early trailers. For his part, Anthony Mackie explained why there was probably some hesitance to just become Cap for Sam Wilson.

The Falcon actor told Comicbook.com, "Sam's whole thing is he went on this journey, this Avenger journey, over 6 movies with Steve because of his respect and admiration for Steve. He says when Captain America shows up at your door, you answer," the actor explained during a press conference. "That being said, it's the pain, the idea of not being able to go on these missions, not being able to help his friend."

"There are still people out there that still appreciate camaraderie and friendship...just like everybody else, you don't want to see Steve Rogers go away...just like he was your Cap, Steve Rogers was Sam Wilson's Cap," Mackie continued. "That's why he says at the end of Endgame, 'It feels like it's someone else's.' He's a fan just like everyone else...Sam is just a regular guy who won the lottery when Black Widow knocked on his door and he fell in love and was hoping to have a spinoff with Black Widow."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th

