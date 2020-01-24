The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Adds Noah Mills to Cast

With Avengers: Endgame now a thing of the past, Marvel Studios is now facing the closest thing to a blank slate it’s had since Iron Man hit theaters more than a decade ago. There is a seemingly endless number of stories for the beloved studio to explore, and the addition of the already-popular Disney+ streaming service offers yet another way to explore them. Characters like Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes might not have gotten their own team-up movie on the big screen, but with Disney+, they’re getting a chance in the spotlight.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the first TV series produced entirely by Marvel Studios and will take place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show is set to arrive on Disney+ later this year and, as production on the first season continues, Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel are bulking up the cast of supporting characters joining Sam and Bucky in their MCU adventure. According to folks close to production, ComicBook.com has learned actor Noah Mills has joined The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s expansive roster.

Mills is best known for his roles in recent shows The Brave on The CW and The Enemy Within on CBS on NBC. Both were cancelled after just one season, but Mills clearly stood out during his time on the screen, because he’s now joining the MCU with his role in the Falcon and Winter Soldier series.

At this time, the specifics of Mills’ role are being kept under wraps. There’s no telling exactly who he will be playing or how his character will fit into the overall story of the series.

The cast is led by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, reprising their roles from the big screen MCU films. Emily VanCamp will also be returning to play Sharon Carter and Daniel Bruhl will again take on the role of Baron Zemo. Both characters were last seen in Captain America: Civil War. New cast members include Wyatt Russell, Desmond Chiam, and Miki Ishikawa. Russell will be playing the character of John Walker, known in the comics as Super-Patriot and U.S. Agent. The series is executive produced by Malcolm Spellman and directed by Kari Skogland.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to premiere on Disney+ this fall.