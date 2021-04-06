The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Sebastian Stan Defends Series' Title

✖

Sebastian Stan is perfectly alright with being the second part of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In a recent interview in support of the Disney+ show, the actor behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Bucky Barnes has insisted he's fine with Anthony Mackie's Falcon getting top billing. After all, as the actor said, he's already got his name attached to one of Marvel Studio's feature films.

"Y'know, first of all, I've already had my name in a title of a movie," Stan said in a recent stop on BBC Radio 1. "Arguably, Falcon, we haven't really ever learned his backstory -- period."

Stan didn't stop there, as he went on to point out Mackie's Sam Wilson most certainly deserves to lead his own project. "So, in a way, I feel like [The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV show] really should be about the Falcon," the actor added.

As fans of the show have seen through three episodes, Falcon is probably the most prominent part of the duo as the show has started diving into his backstory and origin. The conflict at the center of the show, in fact, deals directly with Wilson's decision not to accept the shield of Captain America.

"I was really surprised and affected by the idea of possibly getting the shield and becoming Captain America," Mackie said of his shield situation earlier this year. "I’ve been in this business a long time, and I did it the way they said you're supposed to do it. I didn’t go to L.A. and say, 'Make me famous.' I went to theater school, did Off-Broadway, did indie movies, and worked my way through the ranks. It took a long time for this shit to manifest itself the way it has, and I'm extremely happy about that."

