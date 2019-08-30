The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Series Will Deal With MCU’s Reaction to “Black Captain America”

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still loaded with question marks, especially after the harrowing events of Avengers: Endgame. But while there are still a lot of questions surrounding the legacy of some departed heroes, we’ll finally get some answers in new Marvel Studios shows set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service. One of those shows will deal with the fallout of Captain America’s retirement when his two best friends take the spotilight in the new series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And because of the ending of Avengers: Endgame, we now know that one of these heroes will wield Captain America’s shield.

Writer Derek Kolstad, the creator of the John Wick series of films who is penning this new show, recently took over the Discussing Film Twitter account where he was asked about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. During that session, he was asked if the show would tackle the world’s reaction to having a black man as Captain America, in the wake of Steve Rogers passing the shield to Sam Wilson.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oh, yeah. And then some.” – Derek Kolstad https://t.co/nXBHqTCyvM — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 30, 2019

Previous rumors have indicated that the story would deal with the United States government requesting that the Falcon not operate as the new Captain America; those rumors were bolstered with the announcement of Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, who would take the place of Cap as the “government sanctioned” super soldier.

But then Mackie threw a wrinkle into those ideas when he claimed that his character would always be the Falcon.

“I am The Falcon, I will always be The Falcon. The moniker will stay the same,” he explained to Variety while appearing at D23 Expo in Anaheim last week.

Mackie also has been backtracking in his comments about getting fitted for a new Captain Americacostume, as he was interviewed by MTV News for the Blu-ray release of Avengers: Endgame when he admitted he’s tried on the new suit. But at D23 Expo, he said that his words were taken out of context.

“I don’t even know if the suit’s in the show. And it’s funny because I didn’t have a fitting for the suit. I just had my fitting and everybody was, yeah,” Mackie explained. “Everybody was like, ‘Oh, you had a fitting of your suit!’ And I was like, I never said I had a fitting for the suit. Go back to the tape, I said I had my first fitting.”

We’ll see if Sam Wilson becomes the new Cap when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ in the Fall of 2020.