Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Danny Ramirez on How Joaquin Torres MCU Origin Is Different From the Comics

While the story of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier focused on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, the series also introduced quite a few new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Aside from Isaiah Bradley, the most notable of these new additions was undoubtedly Joaquin Torres, who helped Sam out on his journey. Torres doesn't have a ton of screentime throughout the six-episode series, but his appearance could have significant impact on the MCU going forward.

In the comics, Torres goes on to become the new Falcon, after Sam takes on the mantle of Captain America. There's a reference to this transition on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as Sam tells Joaquin to keep his old wings. Actor Danny Ramirez, who played Torres on the series, recently spoke to ComicBookMovie about the difference in the origins of the character from the comics to the MCU.

"I think with the deviations with comics and the MCU, I didn’t necessarily want to take away - we don’t know Joaquin’s origin story," Ramirez explained. "We start out with him as he’s helping Sam out, episode one, so I’m excited if there’s ever a chance to dive into where he comes from and his way into the Air Force, but yeah, so I think there’s so much to discover in him still and his past and what his future holds. So, yeah, there’s just so much to try and look forward to."

Ramirez was also asked about the future of Torres in the MCU, and which actors already in the franchise he wants to work with. The actor kept very coy with his responses, but made it clear that he wants more time in the MCU going forward.

"It’s a tough question to answer because, me as Danny, I’m like there are so many great actors in the MCU that I would love to be in scenes with every one of them. My experience with acting with Anthony and Sebastian, more so with Anthony since we had bigger scenes together, was just how alive it was and I think that was so refreshing because of the talent that Anthony brings to any scene, there’s always something so fresh about it, which I think, as the type of actor I am, that’s what inspires me and drives me, so I’m curious - I’d love a scene with everyone in the MCU just to feel how that would be and what these scenes turn into."

