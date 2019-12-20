Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Coffee Shop That Sebastian Stan Filmed in Asks Marvel Fans for Privacy

Marvel’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series has been in production leading up to its premiere in 2020 on Disney+, and fans have certainly taken notice. Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie (along with co-stars like Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl) have regularly popped up in paparazzi photos taken of the set and production, and apparently it’s gotten to the point of becoming a legitimate distraction. In fact, a coffee shop in Senoia, Georgia has been swarmed by Marvel fans after Sebastian Stan was spotted there – and now that same shop is making a plea for privacy!

Check out the post that [REDACTED] Coffee Roasters shop put up on Facebook (via @FSWupdates):

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sharing this message from THE coffee shop that most of the #FalconAndtheWinterSoldier pictures were taken this week. I’ve blacked out the name to try to protect location since the production is still there. (tho info is indeed out there) but I wanted to pass this along anyway… pic.twitter.com/RS0D0wig0M — Falcon & Winter Soldier (@FWSupdates) December 19, 2019

So there it is: the coffee shop is happy to be getting the publicity of a Marvel Cinematic Universe landmark – but can only cement that status if Falcon and the Winter Soldier can actually finish filming there, without interruption. It’s a reasonable request – though not likely one that will be all that effective. MCU fans are not known for restraint of their passions – and Sebastian Stan makes Marvel fans… er, Stan harder than most. If you don’t believe that, just check out the photo of Sebastian Stan that turned this coffee shop into a bonafide thirst-trap:

MY MUSIC TEACHER TOOK THIS PICTURE! HE’S IN SENOIA OHMYGOD pic.twitter.com/jBKCrc9LRL — rach HAS NOT SEEN TROS (@yelenatswhore) December 18, 2019

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is expected to see the return of Emily VanCamp as SHIELD agent Sharon Carter, as well as Daniel Bruhl as the villainous Baron Zemo. The series will bring the debut of John Walker/US Agent, as played by Wyatt Russell.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.