5 Things We Want to See in Avengers: Secret Wars From the Comics

After this year’s huge Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Avengers: Doomsday, the table will be set for the massive 2027 release of Avengers: Secret Wars. How Marvel gets there remains a mystery, although it is likely the Incursions will end the MCU as fans know it, and then Doctor Doom will be in control in the next movie. Marvel Comics fans know what the story is about. The Incursions destroyed every version of Earth, but Doom found a way to save at least one version using the power of the Beyonders and the Molecule Man to hold things together in Battleworld.

While that isn’t likely how it will happen in the movie, there is a lot from Avengers: Secret Wars we want to see in the follow-up movie.

5) Sheriff Strange with God Emperor Doctor Doom

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The best part about Battleworld was God Emperor Doom changing all the main Marvel characters into variants that were of use to him. One of the best variants was Doctor Strange reimagined as Sheriff Strange. Doom knew he needed someone smart who could keep an eye on any anomalies and let him know before they happened. However, he made the mistake of using someone who was smart enough to know when something was off.

It is unclear what Doctor Strange will have to do with Avengers: Doomsday, but he needs to return in Avengers: Secret Wars as the sheriff, Doom’s right hand, when handing down punishment to anyone who gets out of line. Strange was also the man who set the final battle in motion when he helped the handful of survivors from Earth-616 get their feet in the door on Battleworld.

4) Marvel Zombies

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

There were various parts of Battleworld that were quite simply puzzling, which Doom had as part of his world. This included an area that was covered in nothing but heroes and villains from the Marvel Zombies universe. This was usually where people were sent to, when they got out of line with Doom or threatened his idea of order. With Marvel Zombies being such a popular Disney+ series, they need to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars.

This could just be a slight wink to the comics, and they could just be seen where a hero might get discarded, but having them there, even in a CGI setting, would be incredible. In the comics, the Marvel Zombies also went to war with the Ultron robots from Age of Ultron, but that is way too big to happen in Avengers: Secret Wars.

3) Miles Morales

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The final part of the Into the Spider-Verse animated movies arrives before Avengers: Secret Wars. This opens the door to a huge possibility that Miles Morales could appear from his world in Secret Wars. This is also a perfect chance to do what Marvel Comics did with Miles in the comic book version of the story. In the comics, Miles survived the Incursion and was one of the heroes that Doom didn’t create in his world.

It was also Miles Morales’s genuine goodness that spoke to Molecule Man’s heart, and he gave Miles and his family a new life on Earth-616. Avengers: Secret Wars is the perfect chance to bring Miles into the MCU, and it could offer something new and fresh in the Spider-Man stories post-Secret Wars.

2) Valeria Richards

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Fantastic Four have one child, a toddler named Franklin Richards. As the post-credit scene in The Fantastic Four: First Steps showed, Franklin met Doctor Doom, and it is assumed that the FF showing up in the MCU is part of their mission to escape the Incursions and find Franklin, who Doom possibly abducted to use his powers to create Battleworld. However, there is more to how Doom created Battleworld. Doctor Doom didn’t just create a new planet and throw the heroes into it. He created the world from scratch, and all the characters fans know today grew up and became heroes or villains on Battleworld.

These are all different variants of their characters. Doom also married Susan Storm and had two children, Franklin and Valeria. They both need to be in Battleworld, with Franklin preferably aged to his teenage years. When it all ends, Valeria needs to survive and return to the MCU with the Fantastic Four as Doctor Doom’s daughter, but adopted by Reed and Sue. It would be a brilliant introduction for Valeria as a Von Doom by blood.

1) The Thor Corps

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One of the best creations from the Secret Wars storyline in Marvel Comics was the Thor Corps. This was Doom’s police force, and they were sent to deal with anything that God Emperor Doom considered to be a crime. The best part is that this could give the MCU a chance to show so many different variants of Thor, bring back Jane Foster, and even introduce Beta Ray Bill for the first time.

This could also allow Chris Hemsworth to have a great time playing more than one version of Thor, which would be endlessly entertaining. While Avengers: Secret Wars can’t come close to bringing in all the characters from the comics, the ones they need to add the most are the Thor Corps, with their eventual betrayal of Doom leading to the downfall of the evil emperor.

