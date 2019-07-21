Marvel Reveals Falcon and the Winter Soldier Logo During Comic-Con 2019 Panel

Marvel Studios has revealed the official first logo for Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will be making it’s debut on the Disney+ streaming service this fall. The logo for the show was revealed during Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

Now, for your pleasure, here is Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER, an original series with Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Daniel Brühl. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2020. pic.twitter.com/COes9WV7Wv — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

As the logo implies, the series will see Anthony Mackie’s Falcon stepping into the role of the new Captain America, with some help from Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier. The pair even made a ceremony of it, bringing Cap’s iconic shield into the Hall H panel. As the logo implies, Mackie will definitely be suiting up as Cap in the show:

“They came to my house,” Mackie said. “I did a fitting in my house.” When he was asked if he had any suit requests, Mackie admits he’s been bugging Marvel Studios for spandex for seven years.

Mackie previously revealed that he found out about the passing of the shield from the original Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

“We were shooting in Atlanta and Chris Evans had a bunch of us over to his house to watch a football game, because we all hate the Patriots and he loves the Patriots,” Mackie began. “He and I go downstairs and he’s showing me the house and he’s like, ‘So are you excited?’ I’m like, ‘I mean yeah, it’s gonna be a football game. I love football, I watch football every week, but I didn’t know you were this into it.’ And he’s like, ‘No, about the script. You haven’t read the scene?’ I was like, ‘No.’ So he jumps up, runs out of the room and back in with the script and hits me with the script. He’s like ‘Page 85! Read it! Read it!’ And he sits there like a kid watching [me read it].”

