Falcon’s New Comics-Accurate Colors Revealed on Disney+

After years in the tactical, quasi-military look Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) took on in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the hero may still get a more comics-accurate color palette in the upcoming Falcon and the Winter Soldier series for Disney+. In the Marvel Studios: Expanding the Universe featurette that went live at the launch of Disney+ tonight, fans got their first look at a number of new and altered costumes, characters, and even some scenes — but a piece of concept art that stuck out to us was Sam Wilson getting his comics-accurate red-and-white custome (with a gold “beak” on his chest) in what may or may not prove to be a look he sports in his upcoming series.

Of course, there’s a good chance this is just a rejected look for one of Mackie’s previous appearances. After all, fans are kind of expecting to see him take on a version of the Captain America costume in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, given the fact that he got the shield at the end of Steve Rogers’s last adventure.

Fall 2020 will be a very busy one for Disney+ as this series will probably end up taking center stage. The con also featured confirmation of Daniel Bruhl returning in the role of Baron Zemo. A promo video from the event even showed off the villain donning that iconic purple mask that his comic counterpart is known for. Anthony Mackie has a lot to get adjusted to in this new post-Avengers: Endgame world. A brand new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is underway and he’s the one holding Captain America’s shield. The actor spoke at Celebrity Fan Fest about the exact moment he’d be picking up the mantle.

“We were shooting in Atlanta and Chris Evans had a bunch of us over to his house to watch a football game, because we all hate the Patriots and he loves the Patriots,” Mackie explained. “He and I go downstairs and he’s showing me the house and he’s like, ‘So are you excited?’ I’m like, ‘I mean yeah, it’s gonna be a football game. I love football, I watch football every week, but I didn’t know you were this into it.’ And he’s like, ‘No, about the script. You haven’t read the scene?’ I was like, ‘No.’ So he jumps up, runs out of the room and back in with the script and hits me with the script. He’s like ‘Page 85! Read it! Read it!’ And he sits there like a kid watching.”

Given comic book stories since Ed Brubaker took over and reintroduced Bucky Barnes as the Winter Soldier, there was some debate over the years as to which of Cap’s right-hand men would turn out to be the new Captain America. It’s going to be Sam Wilson, as revealed at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but Bucky actor Sebastian Stan would have it no other way.

“If you think about it…why would you give it to the guy that’s been trying to have a whole new history outside of the thing he’s been trapped by?” Stan said in an interview earlier this year “I remember I found out [about Falcon getting the shield] the day we were shooting. I was like ‘Oh wow, this is the deal.’ But it makes sense. He’s [Sam Wilson] has been his [Captain America’s] right-hand for a long time at this point.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is scheduled to premiere in Fall 2020 on Disney+.