Marvel Fans React to PG-13 ‘Deadpool 2’ Release

The fine folks at Fox disrupted the news cycle earlier tonight when they announced they were essentially reshifting their immediate movie schedule. Movies like X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Gambit both got pushed back even deeper into 2019 while a re-release of Deadpool 2 is getting a slot right around Christmas time.

Although is officially calling the flick Untitled Deadpool Movie, a report from Deadline suggests that it’s actually a PG-13 cut of Ryan Reynolds’ foul-mouthed mercenary.

Upon hearing the reports of a toned-down Deadpool movie, the internet burst aflame with viewpoints from all perspectives.

A Step Forward

I am so in! A PG13 Deadpool movie is something I’ve always wanted for Christmas. This is a step in the right direction. https://t.co/atsdB0T6pu — Tim (@mighty_tim) September 29, 2018

Kill It With Fire

PG-13 Deadpool. Throw it the garbage. — ?? Negro Genesis Evangelion ???? (@supremefabo) September 29, 2018

Release The Snyder Cut!!! Wait…What?

Trust me, if a PG-13 edit of deadpool 2 can come out to double dip and be treated as a new release after having a hardcore extended edition release…then Im 100% certain that #ReleaseTheSnyderCut can make it out there — Carlos Digital (@BobDigi69) September 29, 2018

Well Ain’t That The Pits

When people said Disney would make Deadpool PG13 but Fox is the one who’s doing it first pic.twitter.com/wyzorENrOV — DoctorDoom (@Acidic_Heart) September 28, 2018

Supreme Court Justice Wade Wilson

Reynoldsception

They’re releasing a PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2 in December… pic.twitter.com/ES7HYLXGgN — Walt (@UberKryptonian) September 28, 2018

BAN CENSORSHIP!

Deadpool getting censored probably gonna get renamed to Deceasedpuddle or some shit — ?Chaos™ ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ ? (@Chaoskush95) September 28, 2018

Marvel Cinematic Universe Conspiracies

A PG-13 Deadpool sequel is testing waters to incorporate the character into the MCU, if it does well it’s a go ahead for Marvel Studios. — Nеdward Brock Jr. (@carbo_knight) September 28, 2018

His Hair? Wack. His Shoes? Wack. His New Re-Release Date? Wack.

So Deadpool 2 can get THREE different cuts released, but @wbpictures can’t #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/Ybhufm9Yck — Majin Goku Black (@MajinGokuBlack) September 28, 2018

Give Us ‘The Princess Bride’ Crossover We All Need