Marvel Fans React to PG-13 ‘Deadpool 2’ Release

The fine folks at Fox disrupted the news cycle earlier tonight when they announced they were essentially reshifting their immediate movie schedule. Movies like X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Gambit both got pushed back even deeper into 2019 while a re-release of Deadpool 2 is getting a slot right around Christmas time.
Although is officially calling the flick Untitled Deadpool Movie, a report from Deadline suggests that it’s actually a PG-13 cut of Ryan Reynolds’ foul-mouthed mercenary.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Upon hearing the reports of a toned-down Deadpool movie, the internet burst aflame with viewpoints from all perspectives.
A Step Forward
I am so in! A PG13 Deadpool movie is something I’ve always wanted for Christmas. This is a step in the right direction. https://t.co/atsdB0T6pu— Tim (@mighty_tim) September 29, 2018
Kill It With Fire
PG-13 Deadpool. Throw it the garbage.— ?? Negro Genesis Evangelion ???? (@supremefabo) September 29, 2018
Release The Snyder Cut!!! Wait…What?
Trust me, if a PG-13 edit of deadpool 2 can come out to double dip and be treated as a new release after having a hardcore extended edition release…then Im 100% certain that #ReleaseTheSnyderCut can make it out there— Carlos Digital (@BobDigi69) September 29, 2018
Well Ain’t That The Pits
When people said Disney would make Deadpool PG13 but Fox is the one who’s doing it first pic.twitter.com/wyzorENrOV— DoctorDoom (@Acidic_Heart) September 28, 2018
Supreme Court Justice Wade Wilson
Re-releasing a PG-13 #Deadpool? pic.twitter.com/2M64Y8nAzz— MikeJeezy45 (@MichaelHJordan) September 28, 2018
Reynoldsception
They’re releasing a PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2 in December… pic.twitter.com/ES7HYLXGgN— Walt (@UberKryptonian) September 28, 2018
BAN CENSORSHIP!
Deadpool getting censored probably gonna get renamed to Deceasedpuddle or some shit— ?Chaos™ ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ ? (@Chaoskush95) September 28, 2018
Marvel Cinematic Universe Conspiracies
A PG-13 Deadpool sequel is testing waters to incorporate the character into the MCU, if it does well it’s a go ahead for Marvel Studios.— Nеdward Brock Jr. (@carbo_knight) September 28, 2018
His Hair? Wack. His Shoes? Wack. His New Re-Release Date? Wack.
So Deadpool 2 can get THREE different cuts released, but @wbpictures can’t #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/Ybhufm9Yck— Majin Goku Black (@MajinGokuBlack) September 28, 2018
Give Us ‘The Princess Bride’ Crossover We All Need
I would cry if you remade the whole movie with adult Fred Savage and Deadpool as the grandpa.— Kirstin Leigh Aaker ?? (@Kirstinaaker) September 28, 2018