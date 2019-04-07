Fans and Celebrities Celebrate ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Paul Rudd’s 50th Birthday

Fans are less than three weeks away from finally seeing Avengers: Endgame on the big screen, but today is cause for another celebration within the Marvel Cinematic Universe community. Paul Rudd, the actor best known to MCU fans as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, is officially 50-years-old!

This is especially fun news because Rudd is known for not aging. The Internet is constantly talking about how amazing he looks, typically attributing his agelessness to him being “unproblematic.” Most recently, the actor went viral for looking young after he presented at the Academy Awards alongside Sarah Paulson.

Rudd has over 100 acting credits to his name, including Clueless, Wet Hot American Summer, I Love You, Man, They Came Together, Anchorman, and Role Models. The actor first appeared in the MCU in Ant-Man, followed by Captain America: Civil War and Ant-Man and the Wasp. He will be returning for Avengers: Endgame and many believe he is the key to saving the day.

Tons of fans and celebrities took to Twitter to celebrate the actor’s birthday and bask in his divine agelessness…

The Shock

Me learning that Paul Rudd is 50 years old pic.twitter.com/qdpaSKnhuo — Felipe Sobreiro (@therealsobreiro) April 6, 2019

Edgar’s Theory

Happy 50th to the ever charming, ever boyish Paul Rudd. Fifty is incidentally the number of virgins whose blood he baths in per annum. pic.twitter.com/M1nH8kA5u9 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 6, 2019

This Classic

in honor of paul rudd’s birthday i’m bringing back this iconic moment pic.twitter.com/rJKl7URqca — 𝐣𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 | 𝟗𝟓 𝐢𝐬 𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐢𝐚 (@valkyriethot) April 6, 2019

Famous Fans

Thank you everyone for reaching out but I ALREADY KNOW IT’S PAUL RUDD’S BIRTHDAY. — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) April 6, 2019

Whatever It Takes

The Unproblematic Theory

Paul Rudd turning FIFTY and looking like THIS is a perfect example of how people age when they are unproblematic. pic.twitter.com/aGCbO3N1hV — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) April 6, 2019

This Memory

ITS PAUL RUDD’s BIRTHDAY I LEGALLY HAVE TO BRING THIS VIDEO BACK pic.twitter.com/dB6XwCdsdy — karina is shiny and dumb¡ (@that1girlkarina) April 6, 2019

This HOT Take

Paul Rudd is literally aging normally he’s just hot — Christine Sydelko (@csydelko) April 6, 2019

Devon’s Dilemma

I could play Paul Rudd’s older brother.



I’m 40. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) April 6, 2019

And The Overall Talent

Paul Rudd is 50 years old today, which is roughly the same number as the amount of iconic roles he’s played.#HappyBirthdayPaulRudd pic.twitter.com/lVfDaC1zgX — Thomas (@OhForFawkesSake) April 6, 2019

Happy Birthday, Paul Rudd!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

