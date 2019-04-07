Marvel

Fans and Celebrities Celebrate ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Paul Rudd’s 50th Birthday

Fans are less than three weeks away from finally seeing Avengers: Endgame on the big screen, but today is cause for another celebration within the Marvel Cinematic Universe community. Paul Rudd, the actor best known to MCU fans as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, is officially 50-years-old!

This is especially fun news because Rudd is known for not aging. The Internet is constantly talking about how amazing he looks, typically attributing his agelessness to him being “unproblematic.” Most recently, the actor went viral for looking young after he presented at the Academy Awards alongside Sarah Paulson.

Rudd has over 100 acting credits to his name, including Clueless, Wet Hot American Summer, I Love You, Man, They Came Together, Anchorman, and Role Models. The actor first appeared in the MCU in Ant-Man, followed by Captain America: Civil War and Ant-Man and the Wasp. He will be returning for Avengers: Endgame and many believe he is the key to saving the day.

Tons of fans and celebrities took to Twitter to celebrate the actor’s birthday and bask in his divine agelessness…

Happy Birthday, Paul Rudd!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

