Fans React to Kit Harington and Richard Madden Reuniting in The Eternals

D23 Expo is currently in full swing in Anaheim, which means fans of Disney and all of their properties are being overwhelmed with news of their favorite franchises. The latest bit of information that has the Internet abuzz is the casting of Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington (Jon Snow) in Marvel’s The Eternals. In addition to being cast as Dane Whitman/Black Knight, Harington will also be reunited with his Game of Thrones brother (er, cousin) Richard Madden. Madden portrayed Robb Stark on Game of Thrones and will be portraying Ikaris in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans have been excitedly reacting to the Harington news, especially over the Game of Thrones reunion. While Harington managed to survive the entire series, Madden’s character was killed off during season three’s infamous Red Wedding. However, the two men were never in a scene together after Jon set off for The Wall in the second episode of the series.

Here are some of the best fan reactions to the Harington and Madden reunion news…

The Journey

RICHARD MADDEN AND KIT HARINGTON BECAME HUGELY FAMOUS TOGETHER AS KIDS ON GAME OF THRONES AND THEY SAID THEYVE BEEN WANTING TO WORK TOGETHER AGAIN AND NOW YEARS LATER THEY’RE ADULTS AND PLAYING IN THE SAME MCU MOVIE TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/Y0UxT2G3Qx — mari (@nomadthor) August 24, 2019

The Parallels

robb: next time i see ya you’ll be all in black!



jon: it always was my color



8 years later: kit harington to play the black knight in the eternals alongside richard madden pic.twitter.com/A05OScaNdv — ‏ًً (@lordsansa) August 24, 2019

The Teamwork

kit harington begging richard madden to get him a role on eternals pic.twitter.com/W3hRDpN5Z5 — bauti (@dangaynoIds) August 24, 2019

The Excitment

Richard Madden and Kit Harrington in Eternals: *breathe*



Me: pic.twitter.com/frzf3HYYAq — dani! (@616peter) August 24, 2019

The Love

kit harington and richard madden are literally brothers on and off screen and now they’re going to be starring in the same mcu movie together?? this is a stark reunion and nobody can tell me otherwise. pic.twitter.com/83ztoGCcKJ — hels (fan account) (@nomadcevans) August 24, 2019

The Draw

RICHARD MADDEN AND KIT HARRINGTON WILL BOTH STAR IN THE ETERNALS? SIGN ME THE FUCK UP pic.twitter.com/D8YhLq1ipo — mia saw la la land 12x times (@justmiaslife) August 24, 2019

The *Real* Reunion

Richard Madden AND Kit Harington will BOTH be in the eternals! WE REALLY GETTING ROBB AND JON REUNION AGAIN FUCKK YEHAH pic.twitter.com/4Xkf6DbRRs — ً (@emiliaswhore) August 24, 2019

The Feels

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.