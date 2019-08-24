Fans React to Kit Harington and Richard Madden Reuniting in The Eternals

Marvel

D23 Expo is currently in full swing in Anaheim, which means fans of Disney and all of their properties are being overwhelmed with news of their favorite franchises. The latest bit of information that has the Internet abuzz is the casting of Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington (Jon Snow) in Marvel’s The Eternals. In addition to being cast as Dane Whitman/Black Knight, Harington will also be reunited with his Game of Thrones brother (er, cousin) Richard Madden. Madden portrayed Robb Stark on Game of Thrones and will be portraying Ikaris in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans have been excitedly reacting to the Harington news, especially over the Game of Thrones reunion. While Harington managed to survive the entire series, Madden’s character was killed off during season three’s infamous Red Wedding. However, the two men were never in a scene together after Jon set off for The Wall in the second episode of the series.

Here are some of the best fan reactions to the Harington and Madden reunion news…

Are you excited about this Game of Thrones reunion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Tell us in the comments!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

