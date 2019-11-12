Fans Remember Stan Lee One Year After His Death

Former comics publisher and pop culture icon Stan Lee died one year ago today. One year later, fans have taken to social media to remember the late comics creator who helped bring hundreds of characters to life. In thousands of tweets, fans remember the creator’s commitment to acceptance by sharing what he meant to them through words and pictures. Marvel has also taken to social media to share a remembrance, posting a portrait of the late Marvel publisher on all of its social platforms.

Remembering Stan “The Man” Lee: his legacy will live on in the Marvel Universe and the hearts of Marvel fans everywhere. pic.twitter.com/dvAkpCBS22 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 12, 2019

Lee was 95 when he passed. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about Stan the Man…

Excelsior!

He Taught Me to Be Amazing

He made me believe there was something superlative in me, and in everyone around me; a brave, beautiful hero, just waiting for their spectacular origin story.https://t.co/d9tre6VCpe#StanLee — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 12, 2019

It’ll Be Ok, Kid

My little tribute to the late, great Stan Lee, who passed away a year ago today.



Graphite pencil on paper #StanLee pic.twitter.com/piZvnhhpso — Kristin Wilkinson (@SilentKW) November 12, 2019

His Legacy Endures

“The more you read, the better you’re going to become as a storyteller.”



Wise words from comic book legend Stan Lee on the first anniversary of his death. Still very much missed – but his legacy endures #StanLee pic.twitter.com/LQj1T0mhey — Broadhursts Bookshop (@BroadhurstBooks) November 12, 2019

Only Takes One Person to Make a Difference

“You know, I guess one person can make a difference.”



-Stan Lee pic.twitter.com/weesypDF1B — La Gran Pantalla 🎬 (@PantallaGran) November 12, 2019

Responsible for Who I Am

With all the Sonic and Disney+ news likely to fill my TL today, I just wanna take a moment of remembrance for Stan Lee.



Stan Lee passed away a year ago today. Even though I never met him, without his contributions to the world, I wouldn’t be who I am today. pic.twitter.com/EpmOpafRwV — Chris Wyble 🎮 (@dude_largepants) November 12, 2019

Forever Missed

It’s been 1 year since Stan Lee, a visionary comic book writer and absolute legend passed away. He created and co-created well known characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Ant-Man and Carol Danvers as well as starring in almost every Marvel movie since X-Men. Forever missed 🧡 pic.twitter.com/NFCrBM1OxC — 𝗡𝗔𝗔𝗛𝟬𝟵𝟭 #SaveDaredevil (@naah091) November 12, 2019

We’ll Never Forget

One year ago. We lost a legend. The creator of Marvel. Stan Lee has been a big inspiration for me and I wish I could’ve met him.



I will never forget him though. He had a huge impact on many people and has created many characters.



His legacy will always live on.#Excelsior pic.twitter.com/la2Ub4Jqgw — ४❄💚Lindsey💚❄४ (@DazzyLindsey) November 12, 2019

He Lives in You

Remembering Stan Lee on the anniversary of his death. He left this world but he will never leave our heart #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/jUWsyz0kE2 — Ziggy (@mrjafri) November 12, 2019

Love You 3000