Marvel

Fans Remember Stan Lee One Year After His Death

Former comics publisher and pop culture icon Stan Lee died one year ago today. One year later, […]

By

Former comics publisher and pop culture icon Stan Lee died one year ago today. One year later, fans have taken to social media to remember the late comics creator who helped bring hundreds of characters to life. In thousands of tweets, fans remember the creator’s commitment to acceptance by sharing what he meant to them through words and pictures. Marvel has also taken to social media to share a remembrance, posting a portrait of the late Marvel publisher on all of its social platforms.

Lee was 95 when he passed. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about Stan the Man…

Excelsior!

He Taught Me to Be Amazing

It’ll Be Ok, Kid

His Legacy Endures

Only Takes One Person to Make a Difference

Responsible for Who I Am

Forever Missed

We’ll Never Forget

He Lives in You

Love You 3000

