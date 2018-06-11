Exclusive First Look: ‘Fantastic Four’ #2 Cover by Esad Ribic

The Fantastic Four are returning to the Marvel Universe and ComicBook.com has your exclusive first look at Esad Ribic‘s cover to Fantastic Four #2.

The cover shows the Richards family – Reed, Sue, Frankin, and Valeria – ducking for cover while battling some giant alien menace.

As hinted at by the cover, the issue will deal with what exactly the Richards family was up to while they were missing from the Marvel Universe. The solicitation text, which can be read below, also teases that Franklin and Valeria will be getting their own superhero codenames.

The new Fantastic Four series is written by Dan Slott, fresh off a decade-long run on Spider-Man, and Sara Pichelli, whose work includes Ultimate Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Runaways.

“As of this August, I’ll be writing and Sara Pichelli will be drawing the World’s Greatest Comic Magazine: the one, the only, FANTASTIC FOUR!” Slott said in an interview with Marvel.com. “Oh, boy. We have been under such lock and key when it comes to talking about this book. For months this has been the biggest secret at Marvel. It feels so good to finally tell anybody outside of the loop. Heck, let me yell it: ‘I’M WRITING THE FF!’”

“Honestly, this is a lifetime dream. The first super hero comics I ever read were my cousin’s copies of Fantastic Four #48–50, with ‘The Coming of Galactus’ and the first appearance of the Silver Surfer. For me, personally, this has been a long time coming. I’ve got notebooks filled with the stories I’d like to do if I ever got my hands on these characters!”

Fantastic Four #1 releases in August, with midnight release events happening on August 8th. Fantastic Four #2 will follow in September.

FANTASTIC FOUR #2

DAN SLOTT (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A)

Cover by ESAD RIBIC

WISH YOU WERE HERE!

What have Reed, Sue and the kids been up to all this time? What adventures have they been on? What strange new friends have they found along the way? What deadly new enemies have they made? And what are Franklin and Valeria’s new codenames? All these questions will be answered… just in time for ENTIRE UNIVERSES TO DIE!

The return of Marvel’s First Family keeps getting more and more intense! Don’t you dare miss a single moment of the World’s Greatest Comic Magazine