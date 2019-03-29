Josh Trank Uses Hilarious ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Meme to Drag ‘Fantastic Four’

While Marvel fans are still disappointed about the failure of 2015’s Fantastic Four reboot, no one feels worse about the movie than director Josh Trank. Ever since the film’s disastrous release four years ago, he has been open about the fact that the final product wasn’t at all the story he intended to tell, and he’s slowly tried to distance himself as far from Fantastic Four as possible. On Friday afternoon, Trank took yet another shot at the film on Twitter, taking advantage of a newly-popular Avengers: Endgame meme.

The character posters for Endgame showed portraits of the heroes with the tagline “Avenge the Fallen” across their faces. Folks online have taken that concept and run with it in the days since, placing the same tagline over images of cancelled TV shows or obscure characters that people have forgotten about. Trank made good use of this meme to make fun of his own movie on Friday.

Trank shared a picture of the Fantastic Four poster with his own face layered on top of each of the main characters. Above his three disappointed-looking heads, “Avenge the Fallen” reminds us how bad things went for the director’s superhero blockbuster debut.

“Last time I’m gonna drag myself for a while,” Trank wrote. “Go see Us this weekend. It is nothing like [redacted, below].”

Last time I’m gonna drag myself for a while. Go see “Us” again this weekend. It is nothing like [redacted, below]. pic.twitter.com/2qAt19obCK — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) March 29, 2019

It’s no surprise that Trank has spent the last four years dragging the movie that he made. Not only was Fantastic Four reviled by both fans and critics, but it was also a failure at the box office. The film opened with a meager $25 million domestic weekend, on its way to a $160 million total worldwide. That’s not great, but it’s made even worse when you consider its $120 million budget.

Fortunately, Fan4stic is in the past, and Marvel Studios finally controls the rights to these characters, allowing them to appear in the MCU and essentially guaranteeing history won’t repeat itself.

