Fantastic Four Director Reportedly WandaVision's Matt Shakman

Matt Shakman, best known for his TV work on shows like WandaVision and Psych, is reportedly in talks to direct Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios, bringing Marvel's first family to the big screen for the first time since 2015's ill-fated Fantastic 4. At Comic Con International in San Diego earlier this summer, Marvel's Kevin Feige said that while they had not yet landed on a director to replace Jon Watts, who exited not long after Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters, that they had a list of candidates and would have an announcement soon.

According to Deadline, "early discussions have begun and that things are headed in the right direction." Rumors of Shakman's involvement have been floating around the internet for a few weeks now.

After years of fan campaigns to get him the role, The Officer star John Krasinski appeared as an alternate reality version of Reed Richards, patriarch of the Fantastic Four "family," in Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Reports have indicated that his casting was more of a wink-and-a-nod to the fans, and suggested it's unlikely he will be the one to play Reed in the main continuity Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Watts, who directed Spider-Man: Homecoming and its sequels, was originally attached to direct when Marvel announced the project. He departed, saying that after the craziness of No Way Home, he wanted to take some time off from mega-blockbusters and superheroes. Given that Marvel chief Kevin Feige first tapped Watts, and then seemingly moved on to Shakman, it seems likely they were always looking for someone who could work comfortably within Marvel's existing house style. It's also notable that, in general, both filmmakers had a bright color palette in their Marvel work, standing out a bit from the subdued colors of many early MCU movies.

Shakman is one of a number of filmmakers reported to have been attached to Star Trek 4 from producer JJ Abrams at one point or another in recent years. He was also briefly attached to a film adaptation of The Phantom Tollbooth.

Shakman's other TV credits include Everybody Hates Chris, The Boys, Six Feet Under, and Game of Thrones. Before dissecting sitcom tropes on WandaVision, he went "meta" with "Dual Spires," an episode of Psych in which he lovingly homaged Twin Peaks. The episode starred a number of Twin Peaks veterans. Shakman followed that up with the episode "100 Clues," which did the same for Clue.

The story was first reported by The Direct.

Marvel's Fantastic Four is expected to kick off "Phase Six" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2024.