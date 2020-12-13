Fantastic Four: Haunting of Bly Manor Star Rahul Kohli Shares Epic Fan Art With Samara Weaving

✖

We learned a whole lot about the upcoming slate of Marvel shows and movies during the Disney Investor Day live stream this week, including the fact that Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts will soon be helming a Fantastic Four reboot film. Since the news broke (and long before) we've been seeing a lot of fan-casting in the roles. Two of the most frequently demanded actors for the roles of Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman are real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. However, some people have other folks in mind for the parts. In fact, The Haunting of Bly Manor's Rahul Kohli recently shared some epic fan art that featuring him in the role of Mr. Fantastic alongside Bill & Ted Face the Music's Samara Weaving.

"I couldn't not do it after you said it @RahulKohli13... Here’s Samara Weaving (@Sweaving) as Sue Storm," @PhillJWoodward wrote. "Fantastic," Kohli replied. You can check out the image in the post below:

In case you missed it, this was inspired by Kohli posting the following when the Fantastic Four news broke:

This is not the first time Kohli has expressed interest in a role that's led to some cool fan art. The actor has done some fun Star Wars trolling ever since he hinted that he'd be playing a live-action version of Star Wars Rebels' Ezra Bridger. Unfortunately, he's not actually signed on to play a role in the franchise. However, that didn't stop BossLogic from creating an awesome poster with Kohli as the Jedi. You can check that out here.

Kohli may not be signed on to play Ezra Bridger or Mr. Fantastic, but he does have a cool project in the works. Mike Flanagan has a new Netflix series coming titled Midnight Mass and the show is set to feature Kohli as well as more familiar faces from The Haunting series. The cast includes Annabeth Gish, Kate Siegal, and Henry Thomas.

Who are you hoping to see cast in the Fantastic Four movies? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

There's no word yet on when Fantastic Four will be on track to hit theaters, but stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more details coming about the First Family's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.