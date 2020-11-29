The Mandalorian: Here’s What Rahul Kohli Could Look Like as Star Wars Rebels' Ezra Bridger

✖

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has fans eager to find out which Jedis will be popping up on the Disney+ series. The episode featured the live-action debut of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels' Ahsoka Tano. She tells Mando to take Baby Yoda (who we now know is named Grogu) to "ancient ruins of a temple that has a strong connection to the Force" where "there's a chance a Jedi may sense his presence and come searching for him." She also adds, "Then again, there aren't many Jedi left." That has fans thinking about which Jedi were around then, and the two main answers are Luke Skywalker and Ezra Bridger. In honor of these theories, BossLogic has created some posters for Luke and Ezra. First, he cast Marvel's Sebastian Stan as Luke and now they've got The Haunting of Bly Manor's Rahul Kohli in the role of Ezra.

"Ezra @themandalorian @disneyplus @rahulkohli13 #TheMandalorian," BossLogic wrote. You can check out the art below:

It's no surprise to see Kohli as BossLogic's choice for Ezra considering the actor has done some fun Star Wars trolling ever since he hinted that he'd be playing a live-action version of the character. Unfortunately, he's not actually signed on to play a role in the franchise. During a recent interview with Inverse, he talked about his Star Wars tweets and revealed the character he'd really like to play.

"You aren't going to ask about Ezra Bridger, are you?," Kohli teased the interviewer. "I was trolling. I heard rumors that there was a casting call looking for a live-action Ezra that was looking for Asian actors in their late twenties, early thirties," he explained. "I had watched a bit of Rebels that morning, so it was fresh in my mind. I was going to the gym and I thought I'd fire off a cheeky tweet."

"I say stuff like that all the time and everyone ignores me, it's just me being a little geek and fan-casting myself," Kohli explained. "I came back to my phone and I realized I may have kicked up a hornet's nest. But because I'm a troll and a bit of a child I ended up doubling down because I couldn't help myself."

"I've spent more hours lightsaber dueling in my garden than I have acting," Kohli revealed. "I became an actor because of Star Wars." When asked his dream role in the franchise, he said, "I would be in the background of the cantina if that's what it took ... But if I had a preference, I used to love Kyle Katarn from the Jedi Knights series."

"Thrawn was a part of Legends and they brought him back for The Clone Wars so who knows," he explained. "Kyle Katarn or Dash Rendar, just so many cool people."

