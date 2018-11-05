Watch Marvel’s 1994 ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie on YouTube

With the DC Universe streaming service giving fans access to some of the company’s older, less critically acclaimed films, Marvel fans have started to renew their interests in some of their favorite publisher’s less successful affairs. Well, it doesn’t get much less successful than the low-budget 1994 Fantastic Four movie, which was never actually released in theaters or on TV.

Fortunately, this piece of buried B-movie treasure wasn’t lost forever, as some fans have found a way to upload the entire film to YouTube for all of us to enjoy.

This Fantastic Four film was put together by producers Roger Corman and Bernd Eichinger. The latter’s Neue Constantin production company bought the rights to the property in 1983 but were never able to put a big budget movie together. So, just before the rights were about to expire, the duo threw together this cheaply made feature.

After production, trailers for Fantastic Four started to play in theaters, as well as on the home release of Carnosaur, another Corman production. The premiere was set to take place in January 1994, but it was cancelled before the date arrived. The film was never released in theaters, and was likely not going to see the light of day.

There has been debate over the years as to whether the producers ever actually intended to release the film at all. Some folks, including Stan Lee, believed that the production was simply a way for Constantin to retain the rights to the characters. If this was the strategy it certainly paid off, as Eichinger went on to produce the two big budget Fantastic Four films in 2005 and 2007.

This original Fantastic Four film starred Alex Hyde-White as Reed Richards, Jay Underwood as Johnny Storm, Rebecca Staub as Su Storm, Michael Bailey Smith as Ben Grimm, and Joseph Culp as Victor Von Doom. It was directed by Oley Sassone with a script from Craig J. Nevius and Kevin Rock.

In 2015, a documentary called Doomed! The Untold Story of Roger Corman’s “The Fantastic Four” was released and the film’s cast and crew detailed what took place during production.

What do you think of the 1994 Fantastic Four movie? Let us know in the comments!