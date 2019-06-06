Matthew Vaughn Would Reboot Fantastic Four as a Live-Action Incredibles

X-Men: First Class director and Fant4stic producer Matthew Vaughn would look to Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles if he was tasked with rebooting the Fantastic Four.

“For me, do the live-action version of The Incredibles,” Vaughn told Screen Rant. “A proper spectacle film about a dysfunctional family.”

The Kick-Ass and Kingsman filmmaker earlier admitted in a 2017 interview he feels an “obligation” to make a Fantastic Four film “to apologize to everyone out there that maybe it didn’t go very well for them,” referring to the 2015 Josh Trank-directed reboot that starred Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan.

“It’s brilliant. One of my favorites is the Fantastic Four, so maybe one day I’ll try and rectify the mistake.”

But Vaughn, who in recent days revealed he’s no longer attached to Warner Bros.’ Man of Steel 2, once admitted he’s more likely to join the DC Universe when he returns to superhero fare.

“It’s more fun getting involved with franchises when they’re on the down, because then it’s easier to make a good film,” Vaughn said in 2017. “So if I got involved with a few of the superhero films out there that have been disappointing, it’s going to be… if I do OK, it’ll probably be better.”

A recent report claims Disney-owned Marvel Studios is eyeing a Fantastic Four reboot for 2022 with Ant-Man director Peyton Reed pitching a spin on Marvel’s first family.

Reed in January detailed his never made Fantastic Four movie pitched in the early 2000s when 20th Century Fox, since purchased by Disney, held the rights to the characters.

Reed’s take set the Stan Lee and Jack Kirby-created super-family in their native 1960s and “was structurally gonna be basically like [The Beatles’ 1964 comedy-musical] A Hard Day’s Night, where we were not going to even deal with the origin story,” Reed said.

“It was just going to be like you’re in Downtown Manhattan and they’re there. It was a pretty exciting idea. At the time — again this was 2002 or ’03 — early on, way pre-MCU, I felt like Fox was not gonna make it.”

The studio, Reed added, “sort of wanted to make a B-movie out of it. So we parted ways.”

Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus said in May he expects Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige to do something completely different with the catalogue of characters obtained in the Fox acquisition.

“It’ll be fascinating to see what Kevin Feige does with the properties he’s now getting from the Fox merger with X-Men and Fantastic Four,” Markus said. “And to see what the MCU version of those things is, because I very much doubt it will be something that resembles what you’ve seen before. So that will be very exciting.”