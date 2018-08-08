Return of the Fantastic Four Launch Trailer Released by Marvel

After a years-long hiatus, Fantastic Four finally resumes publication at Marvel Comics this week and the publisher on Tuesday released a new launch trailer for the Fantastic Four’s return to the Marvel Universe.

The relaunched Fantastic Four series sees Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) and Sue Storm (Invisible Woman) finally return to the Marvel Universe, where they haven’t been seen since the events of Secret Wars in 2015 and are presumed dead by the general public. Johnny Storm (Human Torch) and Ben Grimm (Thing) have been left to soldier on but are at their breaking point.

The new series is written by Dan Slott and drawn by Sara Pichelli. Slott speaks about the team’s return in the trailer.

“The Fantastic Four are the cornerstone of the Marvel Universe since 1961,” Slott says. “This is the first family.”

Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski poses the question, “Where have Reed and Sue been? That’s the question that’s been on everybody’s mind. Not just the fans, but also their family members. Ben and Johnny have been looking for Reed and Sue as well, and in Fantastic Four, the new launch, we will finally get the answer to those questions.”

Slott adds, “It’s the family that goes off and explores the cosmos. Not just the cosmos. Anything Reed or Valeria can come up with, going into new dimensions, going into crazy new things. One of the strengths of Stan [Lee] and Jack [Kirby] is that you never knew what you were going to get in Fantastic Four. You were always seeing new worlds. You were always seeing new ideas. You were always seeing brand new characters. The world of the Fantastic Four is the anything can happen book and also the book that shapes what the Marvel Universe is.”

Slott also teased a return to form for the Fantastic Four’s arch-nemesis and one of the Marvel Universe’s greatest villains.

“Keep an eye out for Castle Von Doom,” Slott said. “You’ve been missing a villainous Doctor Doom in the Marvel Universe for a while, haven’t you? Is he a villain? Is he a hero? He’s complicated, and the one thing that you know about the Fantastic Four is that two plus two equals four. That’s at the heart of it. They all have to be here together.”

Fantastic Four #1 goes on sale Wednesday, Aug. 8.