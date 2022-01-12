Marvel’s Fantastic Four Reboot Reportedly Still Jon Watts’ Next Film

Spider-Man: No Way Home is dominating the global box office, and director Jon Watts has found himself as one of the busiest filmmakers in Hollywood. Monday, it was revealed that the Spidey helmer is leading the way as a producer on a Final Destination reboot for New Line Cinema. Last year, it was also revealed Watts was on board a project featuring George Clooney and Brad Pitt for Apple. With an increasingly full plate, it still looks like the director’s next project will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the Final Destination report from Variety, the trade mentions Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four reboot is likely the next thing Watts will shoot. Interestingly enough, Fantastic Four still has yet to receive a release date from Marvel Studios, and virtually nothing has been revealed about the project outside the fact it’s something Marvel Studios is actively developing. No writer or cast has been attached to the project yet.

But if it is, in fact, Watts’ next project, it stands to reason the film will begin principal photography sometime this year and be released in late 2023 or early 2024.

When ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis asked Kevin Feige what fans could expect from the cast, the producer suggested it would likely be a mixture of A-list Hollywood stars and newcomers.

“I think the MCU is a beautiful combination of both (established actors and new faces),” Feige said last year. “I think you look no further than Simu in Shang-Chi, like Chris Hemsworth, like Tom Hiddleston, like Tom Holland, an actor that hadn’t been seen by a tremendous amount of people before, or you have a Benedict stepping into Doctor Strange or Christian Bale stepping into Gor in our Thor film. It is always a beautiful combination of both, and it really is about the search for the best actor for the job whether that actor is known to the world yet or not.”

