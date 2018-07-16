‘Fantastic Four’s Original Reed Richards Wants to Join the MCU

If Disney gets ahold of the 20the Century Fox assets, the Fantastic Four could make a return, and one of the original cast would certainly be up for heading to the MCU.

That would be Ioan Gruffudd, who played the role of Mr. Fantastic in the first two Fantastic Four films. Since those films, the Fantastic Four has already been rebooted once, but that went nowhere. That’s why fans are excited to see the Fantastic Four back in Marvel’s hands, and Gruffudd would definitely be down to be a part of the MCU.

“I would love that,” Gruffudd told Digital Spy. “I just don’t know, in that universe, the Marvel world, would they let me play something else? I’m so renowned for Fantastic Four. But a couple of actors have [made the leap].”

One of his Fantastic Four castmates already made the jump to the MCU in Chris Evans, who went on to play Captain America. Now it’s hard to picture anyone else in that role, but he previously played the part of Human Torch Johnny Storm.

“I’m sure for Marvel it was a tough decision to pick Chris to play that part [Captain America] because he’d already played one superhero, but what a brilliant decision it was, because he’s wonderful,” Gruffudd said. “And Michael B Jordan has played Johnny Storm and he’s amazing in Black Panther as well, so there are precedents set. So we’ll see.”

Jordan played the part of Killmonger in Black Panther, so it seems former Fantastic Four actors have a pretty good track record in MCU rebirths. Maybe Gruffudd will be the next one up.

“Maybe [I could play] a baddie, this time? Now that I’ve established myself as somebody who can do that, that would be great,” Gruffudd said.

Right now fans are still waiting for the Disney Fox deal to actually go through before getting too excited about a Fantastic Four MCU debut, but if it happens we’d love to see Gruffudd make an appearance.

