‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Set Pictures Confirm These Two Characters Are Dating

New pictures straight from the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home surfaced earlier today and the images appear to confirm that two of the characters will be an item by the time the Spider-Man sequel roles around next summer.

In one of the pictures, Angourie Rice’s Betty Brant can be seen walking while holding someone’s hand. While you can only see the mystery man’s arm in one picture — it’s a reasonable assumption, thanks to the maroon polo barely sneaking in the frame of the picture, that the mystery man is none other than Jacob Batalon‘s Ned Leeds.

This is an interesting nod to the pair’s relationship in the Marvel comics lore. The two original started as employees of the Daily Bugle and eventually got married. After Leeds was murdered by the Foreigner, Betty eventually went on to date Flash Thompson.

So much as an official synopsis has yet to be released from Spider-Man: Far From Home, so little is known about the plot of the movie. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, however, did tell ComicBook.com that it’ll be a palette cleanser after a sure-to-be-draining Avengers 4.

“Much like [Ant-Man and The Wasp], there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie. The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”

“So, there’s a lot of fun stuff,” Feige added. “How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently filming in various locations in Europe as they prepare for release next summer on July 5.

Captain Marvel is the next movie on the slate for Marvel Studios and that premieres in March of 2019 with the yet-to-be-named Avengers 4 coming in May of 2019.