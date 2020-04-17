Female Avengers Assembled in Endgame Moment by Hot Toys Figure

Avengers: Endgame rallied Marvel fans when one moment in a final battle sequence against Thanos called for all of the living female Avengers heroes to assemble in one location. Captain Marvel had obtained Tony Stark’s nanotetch gauntlet which contained all of the Infinity Stones and was making her way to Ant-Man’s van as a means to send it back in time and get the Stones to their proper original locations. Now, the moment has been brought to life in action figure form as Hot Toys and Sideshow Collectibles are rolling out all of their 1:6 scale figures based on Avengers: Endgame.

The figures included in the line-up are Gamora, The Wasp, Pepper Potts as Rescue, Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel, Mantis, Shuri, and Nebula. Missing from the line-up are Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Danai Gurira’s Okoye but the figures together still get fans pretty excited. Combined, the roster of female heroes seen in the photo released by Hot Toys would clock in around $1,500, with the most expensive being the Rescue version of Pepper Potts. Rescue, alone, is priced at $407.

While it would be a bit pricey to assemble all of the female Avengers in Hot Toys form, the photo of them all lined up together is still pretty awe-inspiring. Check out the official photo of the Avengers heroes together in Hot Toys form below!

This photos comes as a Captain Marvel figure was newly revealed, available for pre-order from Sideshow and Hot Toys.

As women continue to get better recognition on screen, Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson has promised that the women at Marvel have pushed to have an all-female super hero movie within the brand.

“I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this,’” Larson said in an interview with Variety. “What that means, I have no idea. You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.” The A-Force might might be too far off.

