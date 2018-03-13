‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Apparel Keeps Getting Better

We’ve already seen some fantastic apparel and accessories from Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, and now Fifth Sun is adding to the collection with a massive wave of official shirts.

The lineup includes dozens of shirts and tanks in men’s, women’s, and junior’s sizes with exclusive designs that run the gamut from character collages to individual Infinity Stones. Some of the best Avengers: Infinity War shirts that we’ve seen thus far are available in this collection, and you can shop all of it right here. Most of the shirts are reasonably priced at $19.95, and standard shipping is free with orders of $50 or more.

Previous releases in the Avengers: Infinity War apparel lineup include several t-shirt designs along with a hat, hoodie, wristband and wallet. You can shop these Avengers: Infinity War styles at Merchoid. Shipping is free on all of the items, and the prices are fairly reasonable. Pre-order stock is limited however, so secure your favorites while you can (the items are expected to ship in April).

Among the Merchoid releases are a crop of fantastic accessories dedicated to Iron Spider and Thanos.

Just look at those awesome Iron Spider and Thanos backpacks! The wallets are a perfect match. Then there’s the Iron Spider hat which really pops. And let’s not forget about the socks! There’s even an Infinity Gauntlet mug that will give you the power you need to face the day when you fill it with coffee. Again the entire Avengers: Infinity War apparel and accessories lineup is available to pre-order here with free shipping.

