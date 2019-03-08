‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Jokes About the Marvel Character He Wants to Play

The successes of Stranger Things and IT have helped launched its young stars’ careers, allowing them to embrace new opportunities. Jack Dylan Grazer from IT, for example, will next be seen in Shazam!, one of the biggest superhero movies of the year. Superhero films might not be on every young cast member’s trajectory, with Finn Wolfhard joking that he’d much rather play a background character in a blockbuster than be the main character.

When ComicBook.com asked Wolfhard about his interest in a superhero movie, the actor joked, “I would like to play ‘Guy on Computer’ in the background of a Marvel movie.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wolfhard will return in Stranger Things on July 4th, which is sure to deliver audiences intense and exhilarating endeavors. Despite his excitement for the series, the actor wouldn’t mind taking things a little easier and spending time on screen with characters who might not lead him down a dark path.

“I love my storyline but I also love comedy and it would be fun to see Mike Wheeler spend more time with Dustin and Steve,” Wolfhard confessed.

We might not be seeing the young star in a Marvel or DC Comics film anytime soon, though that doesn’t mean we won’t see him join any other major franchises. As recently as last week, reports emerged that claimed Wolfhard was in talks to join the upcoming Ghostbusters sequel which is set in the timeline of the first two films.

The report claimed that Wolfhard and Carrie Coon were in talks to play a mother and son in the film, who are said to have a mysterious connection to the characters in the original film. This report ignited countless rumors about this connection, with no prevailing theory emerging.

The actor would make a great choice for the film, as he has already demonstrated his skills at blending the worlds of science fiction and comedy. The Season Two premiere of Stranger Things even saw his character and his group of friends dressing up as the Ghostbusters, with this plot point possibly becoming a premonition.

Fans can see Wolfhard in Season Three of Stranger Things on July 4th and in IT: Chapter Two on September 6th.

Would you like to see the actor in a Marvel movie? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!