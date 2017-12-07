First Look at Sophie Turner in ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Revealed

Not much is known about 20th Century Fox’s Dark Phoenix, but now fans have their first look at Sophie Turner in all her fiery glory.

The new image comes courtesy of EW’s December issue, which features Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey. As X-Men: Apocalypse teased, Jean seems to be adapting more to her immense power, and the cover shows her skin cracking as the fiery entity takes hold.

Dark Phoenix will hit theaters on November 2nd, 2018, and will have Simon Kinberg at the helm. This will be his second stab at the iconic storyline, as his first try was in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand. He wrote the screenplay for that film, but for this director debut the storyline will be front and center and not one of several the film is trying to balance, something a story like this needs.

“[The film] was so clear in my head, emotionally and visually, that it would have killed me to hand this to somebody else to direct,” Kinberg says.

Dark Phoenix takes place in 1992, which is 10 years after the events of X-Men: Apocalypse. The team will consist of Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee), and Quicksilver (Evan Peters), with Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) again leading the team. The group finds itself looked upon as heroes for a change, but that is starting to affect Xavier in a negative way.

“Pride is starting to get the better of him, and he is pushing the X-Men to more extreme missions,” Kinberg says

That’s what prompts him to send the team on a space rescue mission, paving the way for a solar flare to hit the X-Jet and awakening the described power-hungry Phoenix within Jean.

You can view the first look image above.

Dark Phoenix is set to hit theaters on November 2, 2018.