Former Spider-Man Andrew Garfield Strips Down for ‘Game of Thrones’ Audition with James Corden

Former Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield stripped down when auditioning for the nudity-heavy Game of Thrones during a skit on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Garfield and Corden fail to land numerous roles, including Jon Snow and Littlefinger, and the pair both offer to audition for “anyone who gets nude in the show.”

Now promoting Under the Silver Like, the new film from It Follows director David Robert Mitchell, Garfield continues a varied career that has seen such post-Spidey turns as the Mel Gibson-directed World War II drama Hacksaw Ridge, Martin Scorsese’s 17th century-set priest drama Silence, and Andy Serkis’ directorial debut, romantic drama Breathe.

The move comes after Garfield said in 2017 the “corporate mindset” infected the pair of Amazing Spider-Man movies, which Garfield boarded without ever seeing a script.

“I had to fight really, really hard to make sure that the character was honored and that we were offering something really fun, entertaining and also moving and complex and deep for all the young boys and girls that want to see their favorite superhero,” Garfield told THR in 2017, more than a year after the webslinger was rebooted in the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe with Tom Holland in the role.

“So many beautiful things came out of that. I met someone that remains incredibly important to my life on that — you can fill in the blanks on who that is,” Garfield said, pointing to once girlfriend Emma Stone.

“But the difference between how I felt when Never Let Me Go and The Social Network were coming out and how I felt with The Amazing Spider-Man franchise was that I didn’t feel represented. I was feeling very represented by those other two films, and with The Amazing Spider-Man stuff I didn’t feel like that was my work up there, in a weird way. It felt like a semblance of it or kind of a shade of it, but ultimately I felt it was enshrouded in that filter.”

Game of Thrones premieres new episodes of its eighth and final season Sundays at 9pm on HBO.

