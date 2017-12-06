Ryan Reynolds Cracks Deadpool Joke About Fox And Disney Deal

The news that the Walt Disney Company may purchase most of 21st Century Fox, including the 20th Century Fox movie studio, has the entire film industry abuzz, especially those in the superhero movie business.

Now one of the stars who stand to be most affected by a deal has given his first comments on the matter and it’s exactly what fans should have expected. On Wednesday, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds retweeted a story about the potential Disney buyout of Fox and posited his own theory on what it could mean.

“Time to uncork that explosive sexual tension between Deadpool and Mickey Mouse,” Reynolds tweeted.

Reynolds jokes, but many fans are skeptical about what a Disney buyout could mean for the Deadpool movie series. The first Deadpool movie was a huge success on the back of its R-rated comedy and violence. Disney has so far proven averse to go the R-rated route with its Marvel Comics characters, so a buyout could mean an end to Deadpool as movie fans know him.

Reynolds isn’t the first star to joke around about the buyout. Chris Evans is hoping to have a team-up with himself.

The latest news on the deal suggests that Disney and Fox are close to an agreement and that the deal could be announced publicly as soon as next week. The buyout has an estimated $60 billion value.

Rumors first began circulating in early November, at a time when negotiations had stalled out. Reports soon followed that Disney and Fox were talking to each other once again and that Fox was favoring Disney over other potential buyers.

Disney’s interest in Fox is said to be in large part fueled by wanting to regain the film rights to all of the Marvel Comics characters, including the X-Men, Fantastic Four. and yes, Deadpool, whose rights are all currently held by 20th Century Fox.

The deal would not include Fox’s sports and news assets. Those will become the core focus of the leaner 21st Century Fox once the other assets have been divested. Reports suggest that the desire to sell comes from Fox’s leadership coming to the conclusion that it is simply not a large enough as media entity to compete with giants like Disney and the new digital heavies Netflix and Amazon.

Reynolds will next appear as Deadpool in the still untitled Deadpool sequel, opening June 1, 2018. Other upcoming X-Men movies include The New Mutants, opening April 13, 2018, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, opening November 2, 2018, and Gambit, opening February 14, 2019.