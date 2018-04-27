Full ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Soundtrack Released Online

Fans can now order the full Avengers: Infinity War soundtrack, but now you can give it a full listen for free online.

Every track has been made available on the Marvel Music VEVO page, where you can listen to the gorgeous score from the Marvel epic to your heart’s content. If you like what you hear you can always grab a copy, but why not give it a listen first?

The Avengers: Infinity War Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features the work of Alan Silvestri, and includes 30 tracks that all help bring the epic Marvel storyline to life on the big screen. As for Silvestri, this isn’t his first work with Marvel Studios, as he also worked on soundtracks for Marvel’s The Avengers and Captain America: The First Avenger, along with one of this year’s other big hits Ready Player One.

The soundtrack is available for order now, and you can check out the full tracklist below. You can hear one of the tracks in the video above.

1. The Avengers – 0:25

2. Travel Delays (Extended) – 4:43

3. Undying Fidelity – 5:05

4. No More Surprises – 4:04

5. He Won’t Come Out (Extended) – 3:39

6. Field Trip – 3:36

7. Wake Him Up – 4:04

8. We Both Made Promises (Extended) – 4:27

9. Help Arrives (Extended) – 5:38

10. Hand Means Stop/You Go Right (Extended) – 7:18

11. One Way Ticket – 3:27

12. Family Affairs (Extended) – 5:37

13. What More Could I Lose (Extended) – 5:07

14. A Small Price – 3:17

15. Even For You – 2:15

16. Morning After – 2:08

17. Is He Always Like This? – 3:23

18. More Power – 4:07

19. Charge! – 3:28

20. Forge – 4:22

21. Catch – 6:04

22. Haircut and Beard (Extended) – 3:51

23. A Lot To Figure Out (Extended) – 3:08

24. The End Game (Extended) – 2:34

25. Get That Arm/I Feel You (Extended) – 4:45

26. What Did It Cost? (Extended) – 3:35

27. Porch – 0:59

28. Infinity War – 2:35

29. Old Tech – 1:06

30. End Credits – 7:31

