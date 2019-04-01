Funko’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Pop Figure Collection Is up for Pre-Order

With the premiere of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame only a few weeks away on April 26th, it was high time that Funko unleashed their Pop figure wave for the film. Well, it isn’t April 1st yet so this is no joke – Funko’s Avengers: Endgame Pop collection got a midnight release and you can pre-order all of the figures right here while they last.

As an exclusive bonus, Entertainment Earth is launching a line of Collector Cards with each of the new Avengers: Endgame Pop figures. Each Pop will include a foil pack containing 3 random limited edition collector cards. The 11 Pop vinyl figures span the MCU’s history and include Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Hulk, War Machine, Nebula, Ant-Man, and Thanos. There are 16 different cards to collect – one for each character, plus rare holographic foil chase versions of Tony Stark, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, and Thanos. You can pre-order the exclusive collector card Avengers: Endgame Funko Pops right here while supplies last (when the collector cards are gone, only standard Pops will be sold).

Outside of the collector card Pop figure exclusives, you’ll also find Avengers: Endgame Pop pens, Dorbz, keychains, and Mystery Minis in the lineup. Look for a Hulk and Thanos Pop 2-pack is available at Barnes & Noble, a Hulk Pop at GameStop, a 10-inch supersized Thanos Pop at Target, Rocket and Ronin Pops at Walmart, a War Machine Pop at Amazon, a Hawkeye Pop at Walgreens, an Iron Man Pop at BoxLunch, and a Captain America Pop at Hot Topic.

