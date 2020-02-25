Toy Fair 2020: Best Look Yet at Marvel’s Valkyrie Pegasus POP Ride

Fans are still buzzing about last weekend’s New York Toy Fair, and what new collectibles and pieces of merchandise were teased at the event. As one would probably expect, Funko had a pretty epic showing at Toy Fair, with the company spending two days announcing new products that will arrive in the next few months. One of the most talked-about products that was unveiled was a POP! Ride of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) riding on her winged Pegasus. While fans were treated to concept art of the POP! Ride, ComicBook.com can provide an awesome look at what the figure is going to look like in person.

After making her debut in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, Valkyrie made her MCU return – with a pretty epic entrance on the Pegasus – in Avengers: Endgame. The character is expected to return in 2021’s Thor: Love and Thunder, in which she will seemingly be looking for her “queen” of Asgard.

“In the canon, [Valkyrie] is bisexual. You see her with women and men, so that was my intention in playing her,” Thompson revealed in an interview last year. “Obviously, at the forefront of most of these stories is not typically their romantic life. They have big stakes, like saving the world, so that tends to sort of trump.”

“Captain Marvel just broke the ceiling off and dissipated myths about what women can do in these spaces and society,” Thompson added. “So it feels like we are really entering a new phase of Marvel. So this night is about celebrating more than just this film… [Stan Lee’s] vision is the idea: what makes you different is actually your superpower. And when we’re living inside of a robust time to be able to say to people that they can love who they want to love, they can be who they want to be. It’s perfect to include those narratives inside of this world.”

