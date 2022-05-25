Funko and Marvel Reveal Marvel Studio Selects

✖

Funko, Marvel, and Target have some great news for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as today they have announced a new program titled Marvel Studio Selects. Marvel Studio Selects will drop exclusive collectibles inspired by Marvel Studios' films and series on the last Monday of each month, and it all begins on Monday, May 30th. The program will feature a variety of heroes and villains from Marvel Studios' biggest films and Disney+ series, and the releases will only be available at Targets, both in-store and online. You can also follow Funko on social media to follow every announcement as it happens.

Marvel Studio Selects is planned to take place for quite some time, with Marvel mentioning releases for June, July, and August, so it seems fans are in for bevy of big releases from Funko and the MCU. You can check out the full logo for Marvel Studios Selects in the image below.

(Photo: Funko)

We aren't sure yet what will be the program's first release, but over the past year, the MCU has grown quite a bit and is set to expand even further thanks to Disney+. Funko recently revealed new Pops from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but didn't do a full wave of collectibles for Hawkeye, going for a few specific releases instead. Perhaps we'll get a few more from the show as part of this line.

Moon Knight recently received a full wave of Pops, but nothing in the Soda line just yet. Also Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk are headed to Disney+ soon, so maybe we'll get some Hulk and Captain Marvel stuff in the reveals as well? One can only hope, but there are so many amazing movies to pull from that the possibilities really are endless. We'll have to wait and see what happens with the rollout, but regardless of what is on your wishlist, it should be fun to see more MCU additions to Funko's various collectibles lines.

