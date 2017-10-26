Funko Unveils Walgreens Exclusive Valkyrie and Spider-Man Pops

Funko and Marvel have been partners for quite some time – and their newest collectibles bring two fan-favorite characters to life.

The vinyl collectible company recently debuted two new Marvel Comics-inspired Pop! figures, which will be exclusive to Walgreens stores.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first Pop! is of the comics version of Valkyrie, who first debuted in 1970. Valkyrie is best known for teaming up with The Defenders, The Secret Avengers, and of course her fellow Asgardian Thor. This is the second Pop! fans can purchase of Valkyrie, with one also being made of Tessa Thompson’s portrayal of the character in Thor: Ragnarok.

The second Pop! is of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, in his “Big Time” suit. The stealth ensemble – which earned the nickname amongst fans over the years – was created by Peter in Horizon Labs. Not only did the suit have an awesome design and color scheme, but it protected Peter from the Hobgoblin’s sonic abilities.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

Both the Valkyrie and Big Time Spiderman Pop! figures are currently available through Walgreens’ website. Click through our gallery below for a closer look at them.