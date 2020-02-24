Loki Teaches Marvel Masterclass on Villainy in Hilarious MCU Meme

If there’s one constant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s the fact Loki (Tom Hiddleston) just doesn’t seem to stay dead. There was an instance in Thor were it seemed the character had kicked the bucket, only to turn around and “die” again in Thor: The Dark World. One thing led to another and the God of Mischief was killed yet again in Avengers: Infinity War and even then, we’re still getting a live-action Loki series on Disney+ featuring Hiddleston in the title role.

The Asgardian trickster is simply one character who won’t ever go away and hilarious new Marvel meme captures the idea perfectly. Reposted to r/MarvelMemes, Loki leads a “masterclass” on being an MCU villain more than one time. Structured like two comic books panels, you then scroll down to see a whole cast of villains who only appeared in a single MCU movie, like Whiplash, Ultron, Ronan, Yellowjacket, and Kaecilius.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It should be noted that technically, the present timeline version of Loki is very much dead — his throat was crushed by Thanos. The version of the character we’ll end up getting in the Disney+ show is the one pulled straight out of The Avengers (2012) as he managed to escape capture by using the Space Stone.

Despite the Space Stone not having any time-traveling capabilities — that’s what the Time Stone is for, after all — Loki is supposed to be all about the time travel. “There’s a huge time travel component,” Loki executive producer Stephen Broussard says in Disney+’s Expanding the Universe teaser. “There will be a man on the run quality to it and we get the chance to explore more human sides of Loki.”

Loki is due to hit Disney+ next spring.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.