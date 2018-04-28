‘Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot Teases Ryan Reynolds For Stealing Her Look

The debut of the second Deadpool 2 trailer gave us plenty of stuff to gush over in the lead up to movie’s premiere on May 18. From confirmation that Terry Crews would be playing X-Force team member Bedlam to some new looks at mutantswe know little about, David Leitch’s follow up to the 2016 hit looks to be expanding Fox’s X-Men universe at a great rate.

Now, thanks to a specific shot in the trailer, Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot is now getting in on the talk surrounding the movie.

With Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and team on an aircraft, the Merc with a Mouth crosses his arms and makes a mention of the team’s name: X-Force.

Enter Gadot.

The arms-crossed pose was made famous by Gadot in Wonder Woman and turned into a viral sensation across the internet as women posed like Diana Prince to show their appreciation to the cultural phenomenon caused by the movie’s showing.

Taking to Twitter, Gadot teased Reynolds about stealing her move.

“Dude stole my look!!” Gadot tweeted before inserting three emojis and tagging Reynolds Twitter account.

It wasn’t long before Reynolds took to the micro-blogging service to offer his response to the actress.

Quoting her tweet, Reynolds responding in the most Deadpool-like way possible, “Imitation is the sincerest form of larceny.”

— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 24, 2018

Both actors found critical and commercial success in their current superhero franchises. Wonder Woman earned $821.9 million at the box office — more than the DCEU’SJustice League and Suicide Squad — which placed the movie second on Warner Brother’s DCEU slate behind Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ($872 million).

Deadpool, on the other hand, walked away with $783.1 million at the end of it’s run in theaters.

Thanks to their initial solo outings, both actors will be reprising their roles in sequels. Deadpool 2 comes out in just under two months on May 18, 2018 while Wonder Woman 2 is slated for release on November 2, 2019 and should begin production shortly.