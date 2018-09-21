Channing Tatum’s Gambit Movie Rumored to Finally Have Filming Start Date

Even though 21st Century Fox is merging with Disney, the former isn’t ready to halt its X-Men projects just yet. According to a new report, it seems Gambit will try to move into production after a slew of aborted attempts.

The news comes from The GWW as the site claims Gambit will get on its feet again come February 15th. So far, it looks like the solo X-Men film will be shot down in New Orleans as the city acts as Remy LeBeau’s hometown.

The report continues, saying that Gambit will be shot at Big Easy Studios. The place has been used by Fox before on shots like Dawns of The Planet of The Apes as well as X-Men predecessor Logan.

So far, this new date appears to be a temporary one that may change at any moment. In the past, Gambit‘s reported film dates have all been shut down as the movie was slated to being production last February. The shoot was put on hold until the summer, and Gambit was eventually put on hold entirely. Now, it looks like Fox is ready to take one more swing at Gambit, and it will likely do so with a new crew backing it.

For now, it sounds like actor Channing Tatum is attached to the feature as its titular hero. The actor has firmly stood by the project despite its many delays and director shake-ups. Most recently, it was Gore Verbinski who exited the project over scheduling conflicts.

Not long ago, fans did get an update on Gambit when Simon Kinberg opened up about its script.

“We have a script that’s extraordinary, that we love, that Channing loves,” the executive producer explained. “We’ve met with a bunch of directors in the last few weeks and we’re hoping to pick one in the next couple of weeks, then shoot the movie maybe this summer.”

As for Channing, he hasn’t seemed too concern with the film’s persistent setbacks. In fact, in a past interview, the star confessed his belief the issues were a blessing in disguise.

“I think we got lucky,” Tatum explained. “We got hit with some setbacks and it was all for a good reason. We were trying to do something completely different. We were trying to do something that this genre of movie hasn’t seen before. We kept running into the same problems, and then Deadpool and Logan came through and kicked the doors down.”

Gambit is projected to be released in June of 2019.