‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Avengers’ Fans are Creating the Perfect Spin-Off Ideas

This is going to be a big month for anyone who loves the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Game of Thonres. Both Avengers: Endgame and the final season of the HBO series are being released within the next couple weeks, leaving plenty of crossover excitement between the fandoms.

Joanna Robinson, a writer for Vanity Fair and avid Game of Thrones podcaster, decided to take to Twitter to ask fellow fans to create the perfect Game of Thrones and Marvel mash-ups. Fans of both franchises did not disappoint, sharing everything from spot-on comparisons to hilarious team-ups.

This isn’t the first time comparisons have been made about the two franchises. In fact, you can now find out your Marvel and Game of Thrones character combo in this Buzzfeed quiz.

Robinson started the team-up game with her own perfect suggestions, and the Internet took over from there. Here are some of the best Game of Thrones and Marvel character mash-ups…

Brienne of Tarth & Valkyrie

Bucky Barnes & Jaime Lannister

Also workshopped the idea of these Bros for their clanking high fives alone. pic.twitter.com/p0IY3bzVtS — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) April 11, 2019

Jon Snow & Captain America

Hodor & Groot

Daenerys Targaryen & Captain Marvel

Powerful combo here 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LO35drFPwx — Vanessa Cole (@vkcoleartist) April 11, 2019

Podrick Payne & Agent Phil Coulson

Team Just Happy To Be There & Rub Shoulders With Their Heroes pic.twitter.com/I9FfB5iA8W — Jaeffersonn, First Of His Name (@MrScreenAddict) April 11, 2019

Arya Stark & Peter Parker

just plain fun pic.twitter.com/aXUYsQw5NR — Benjamin Birdie (@BenjaminBirdie) April 11, 2019

Thor & Gendry

Stannis Baratheon & Thanos

Tony Stark & Bronn

These two would get along like gangbusters. Both snarky and womanizing and love to drink. Bronn is loyal for money, and Tony has ALL the money. pic.twitter.com/ZWKbVjA4Vm — steph 👩🏻‍🏫 (@epic_skyline) April 11, 2019

Olenna Tyrell & Loki

Best part of this pairing would be when Loki inevitably attempts to double cross House Tyrell only to find Lady Olenna two steps ahead and having a glass of wine. pic.twitter.com/b8QJKhROeO — Ben Howard (@BenIsTheWorst) April 11, 2019

The Hound & Rocket Racoon

My sweet angry boys need to work through their shit together whilst smashing up enemies pic.twitter.com/vTFqdcbMtx — Jon Ryves (@Knight_2359) April 11, 2019

Ygritte & Hawkeye

Entirely for the “you know nothing about archery, Clint Barton” jokes pic.twitter.com/Ii8HGWbeKP — Julia Piper (@jb_piper) April 11, 2019

Oberyn Martell & Okoye

Original Hulk & Daario Naharis

To see more of the team-ups, check out the Twitter Momemt here.

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO on April 14th, and Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

