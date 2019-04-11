Marvel

‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Avengers’ Fans are Creating the Perfect Spin-Off Ideas

This is going to be a big month for anyone who loves the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Game of Thonres. Both Avengers: Endgame and the final season of the HBO series are being released within the next couple weeks, leaving plenty of crossover excitement between the fandoms.

Joanna Robinson, a writer for Vanity Fair and avid Game of Thrones podcaster, decided to take to Twitter to ask fellow fans to create the perfect Game of Thrones and Marvel mash-ups. Fans of both franchises did not disappoint, sharing everything from spot-on comparisons to hilarious team-ups.

This isn’t the first time comparisons have been made about the two franchises. In fact, you can now find out your Marvel and Game of Thrones character combo in this Buzzfeed quiz.

Robinson started the team-up game with her own perfect suggestions, and the Internet took over from there. Here are some of the best Game of Thrones and Marvel character mash-ups…

Brienne of Tarth & Valkyrie

Bucky Barnes & Jaime Lannister

Jon Snow & Captain America

Hodor & Groot

Daenerys Targaryen & Captain Marvel

Podrick Payne & Agent Phil Coulson

Arya Stark & Peter Parker

Thor & Gendry

Stannis Baratheon & Thanos

Tony Stark & Bronn

Olenna Tyrell & Loki

The Hound & Rocket Racoon

Ygritte & Hawkeye

Oberyn Martell & Okoye

Original Hulk & Daario Naharis

To see more of the team-ups, check out the Twitter Momemt here.

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO on April 14th, and Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

