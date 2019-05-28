Ghost Rider Races into Action in New Series Fan Poster

Ghost Rider is still at least a year away from debuting on Hulu, but that’s still not stopping fans from chomping at the bit to get whatever news they can about the show. In a piece of new fan art from the great Eren Gürocak (@Erathrim20), Robbie Reyes (Gabriel Luna) can be seen turning into the Spirit of Vengeance in an incredible poster mock-up.

After first appearing on Agents of SHIELD, Luna is set to reprise his role as the Hellcharger-driving anti-hero in a live-action series on Hulu. The series was announced alongside Helstrom, another live-action series featuring the live-action debuts of siblings Daimon and Ana Helstrom.

“I couldn’t be more excited and honored to be handed the reins to a Marvel character as beloved as GHOST RIDER,” series showrunner Ingrid Escajeda previously said in a statement. “This story hits every note for me—my love for grounded yet conflicted characters and my desire to scare the $&!# out of people! It’s important to me to find a take that thrills existing fans as well as wider audiences and I believe we’ve done just that.”

It’s unclear what the current status on this iteration of Ghost Rider has as trade publications have offered conflicting reports. Some have mentioned it’s technically an entirely new character while others have suggested the character will technically be the same version as seen in Agents of SHIELD, but likely wouldn’t reference the events of that series.

With Marvel Television being without their entire “Defendersverse” corner of the MCU on Netflix, I previously speculated that these two new series could lead to even more shows on Hulu, forming a VengeanceVerse of sorts, featuring some of the darker characters from the Marvel Comics mythos that wouldn’t be able to have a property elsewhere.

Runaways Season Three is currently filming now. Ghost Rider and Helstrom are both set for release sometime in 2020.