Ghost Rider Star Gabriel Luna Shares Sketch Ahead of Show

Now that production on Terminator: Dark Fate has wrapped, Gabriel Luna is moving full steam ahead on one of his next projects in Marvel’s Ghost Rider. Sure, filming is still far out on the upcoming Hulu show, but that’s not stopping the actor from doodling his character in preparation. That’s right, earlier tonight Luna took to Twitter to show off his artistic side, posting an image of a Ghost Rider doodle he did earlier in the day. Needless to say, the star seems pretty pumped be getting his very own superhero show.

Lunda will reprise the role he first played in Agents of SHIELD Season 4 in a solo series ordered by Hulu. Details have been scarce about the upcoming show, and conflicting reports have suggested the show may either serve as a soft reboot or might not reference the events of Agents of SHIELD in the slightest. Either way, Ghost Rider showrunner Ingrid Escajeda is ecstatic to bring the project to fruition.

“I couldn’t be more excited and honored to be handed the reins to a Marvel character as beloved as GHOST RIDER,” Escajeda previously said in a statement. “This story hits every note for me—my love for grounded yet conflicted characters and my desire to scare the $&!# out of people! It’s important to me to find a take that thrills existing fans as well as wider audiences and I believe we’ve done just that.”

In addition to a Ghost Rider live-action series, Hulu also ordered Helstrom, a separate series featuring Daimon and Santana (“Ana”) Helstrom. Some fans — myself included — hope the two new shows will eventually lead to a Defenders-esque crossover on Hulu with some other darker shows featuring characters like Blade, Moon Knight, and Elsa Bloodstone.

Ghost Rider and Helstrom are set to hit Hulu sometime in 2020.