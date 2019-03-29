Goose the Cat Becomes Captain Marvel In This Adorable Fan Art

Goose the Cat was an immediate hit with fans who saw Captain Marvel, and as you know there was much more to Goose than just being a simple house cat (though we do love house cats to be sure). A new piece of fan art though takes that a step further than just being a Flerken, giving us a Goose that has taken on being a hero in his own right, going full Kitty Captain Marvel, and the results are equal amounts adorable and fierce.

The Captain Marvel cat art you see below was created by Fajareka Setiawan and is absolutely marvelous. The art features Goose in full Captain Marvel gear, complete with the red, blue, and gold costume, helmet, and a fiery mohawk and furry tail to complete the look. We adore this take on the powerful Marvel hero, and you can check it out below.

In Captain Marvel, we learned that Goose was indeed a Flerken like his comic book counterpart, who went by Chewie. While the name and gender changed, the cat was still a force to be reckoned with like in the comics, complete with pocket universes and giant teeth and tentacles when the situation calls for it.

Here though it looks like Goose has gone full Binary, giving Flereken everywhere their very own Captain Marvel to call upon.

Setiawan has created several other cat superhero mashups, including the Iron Spider from Avengers: Infinity War, Aquaman, Venom, Ant-Man, and Deadpool, and you can check all of them out on his ArtStation page, Instagram, and Patreon.

As for Captain Marvel, the film has already brought in $330 million domestically and another $607 million internationally for a worldwide total of $938 million. Here’s hoping it can reach the billion-dollar mark when the movie’s run is all set and done, and we think it has a decent shot at it.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

