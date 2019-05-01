Does Goose Play a Role in Avengers: Endgame?

Captain Marvel made her presence known in Avengers: Endgame and all that power definitely came in handy during the final confrontation with Thanos. As fans of her origin movie know though there were a few other characters that fans were waiting to see before the credits rolled, including a certain cat who’s not really a cat named Goose. Goose quickly became a favorite during his time on screen in Captain Marvel, especially after the reveal he’s really a Flerken, and some were wondering if he would find a way into Endgame. In fact, we theorized he could really help out the Avengers in a pinch, so the question is, what role did he play in Endgame?

Spoilers incoming for Avengers: Endgame, so if you haven’t watched the movie yet you’ve been warned. While we do get to see Captain Marvel absolutely obliterate Thanos’ ship and even take on the Mad Titan herself after he grabs Iron Man’s new Infinity Gauntlet, unfortunately, her little buddy does not come along for the ride. It seems Goose either isn’t around anymore (I literally can’t process that by the way) or he is around but just wasn’t here for the fight.

To keep our sanity we’re going to go with option B because seriously the heart can’t take that.

It kind of makes sense though when you think about the production schedules for Endgame and Captain Marvel. Captain Marvel was actually written and shot after Endgame due to the back to back nature of its production with Avengers: Infinity War. That means that the Russo Brothers and scriptwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus didn’t have her origin story to draw from when writing Endgame. As a result, they probably weren’t aware of how popular Goose would become or any other element for that matter, like Talos, Monica Rambeau, etc.

We’re betting if Captain Marvel had been shot beforehand Goose would’ve at least made a small cameo, but the good news is that going forward we’re pretty sure Goose will find his way into any future Avengers film, though the team is going to look extremely different after the events of Endgame. You can check out the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

